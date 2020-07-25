FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Down 5.2%

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.32, approximately 1,258,025 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,310,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 61,674.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

