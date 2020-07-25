Forterra (FRTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Forterra to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $849.69 million, a PE ratio of 263.60 and a beta of 2.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

