First Trust Advisors LP Sells 95,592 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,592 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of RingCentral worth $69,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 8.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.19.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $268.25 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $299.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

