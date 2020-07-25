First Trust Advisors LP Sells 29,484 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,484 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of ASML worth $77,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $5,546,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $200,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $367.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.17. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $402.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

