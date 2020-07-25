First Trust Advisors LP Sells 120,718 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $85,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Cummins by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $192.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.