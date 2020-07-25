First Trust Advisors LP Sells 101,306 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Sempra Energy worth $72,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 693,442 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,711,000 after acquiring an additional 619,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

