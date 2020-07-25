First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Fastenal worth $78,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,575 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

