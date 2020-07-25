First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 14,837 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $75,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 83,815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

UTHR stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

