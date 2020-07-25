First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

