First Trust Advisors LP Has $71.10 Million Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $71,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.