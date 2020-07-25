First Trust Advisors LP Buys 366,944 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 366,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $68,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.