First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 94,230 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $85,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 250,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

