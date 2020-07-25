First Merchants Corp Takes $207,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $285,621,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

