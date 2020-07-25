First Merchants Corp Sells 98 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

Shares of TMO opened at $406.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.