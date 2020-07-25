First Merchants Corp Sells 6,078 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.