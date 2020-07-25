First Merchants Corp Sells 2,588 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

