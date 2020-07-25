First Merchants Corp Sells 242 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $140.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

