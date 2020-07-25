First Merchants Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in General Mills by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills by 98.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 15.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in General Mills by 141.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

