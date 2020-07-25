First Merchants Corp Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

