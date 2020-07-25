First Merchants Corp Invests $228,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

NSC opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.46. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

