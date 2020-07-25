First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

