First Merchants Corp Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $61.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54.

