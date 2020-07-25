First Merchants Corp Has $9.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,371.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.