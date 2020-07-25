First Merchants Corp Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.