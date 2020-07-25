First Merchants Corp Has $434,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of CINF opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.49 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

