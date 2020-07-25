First Merchants Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.