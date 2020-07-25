First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

