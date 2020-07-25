First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 9,143 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.