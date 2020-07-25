First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 2,000 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paypal by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Paypal by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

