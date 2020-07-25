First Merchants Corp Acquires 108 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $267.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

