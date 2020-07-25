First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Separately, Cormark raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.
In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,665,950. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$47,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,128. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,462.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
