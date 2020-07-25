First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3311111 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,665,950. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$47,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,128. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,462.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

