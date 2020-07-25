First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

INBK opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

