FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of LON DOTD opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Thursday. Dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of $333.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.16.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

