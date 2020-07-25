Financial Survey: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. Renren (NASDAQ:RENN)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SciPlay and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 4.06 $32.40 million $1.53 9.80 Renren $349.78 million 0.21 -$51.09 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SciPlay and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $12.87, indicating a potential downside of 14.16%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Renren.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 4.96% 10.14% 7.11% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SciPlay beats Renren on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Renren

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

