Financial Review: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cambium Networks and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.80%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 1.21 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -40.71 Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.93 -$3.61 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks -7.83% -14.58% -3.13% Sonic Foundry -2.96% N/A -6.73%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

