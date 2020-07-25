Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

