Financial Comparison: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBP)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 15.76% 10.31% 1.05% First Bancorp 16.17% 5.60% 0.95%

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.23 $29.22 million $1.69 7.64 First Bancorp $766.47 million 1.65 $167.38 million $0.75 7.73

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for South Plains Financial and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Summary

First Bancorp beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as broker-dealer services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, automobile loans, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

