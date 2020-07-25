Financial Comparison: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) vs. Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Premier Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Premier Financial Bancorp and Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 1.89 $24.20 million N/A N/A Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 2.06 $14.96 million $0.83 9.46

Premier Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 27.33% 9.76% 1.35% Bank of Commerce 21.79% 8.72% 1.01%

Summary

Premier Financial Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 20,168 USD in December 31, 2017. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.