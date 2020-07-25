Financial Comparison: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 3 1 0 2.25 ICU Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $54.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $213.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.17 $101.04 million $7.36 26.15

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical 6.87% 10.45% 8.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Inari Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

