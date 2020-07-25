Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Cut by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 350,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,570 shares of company stock worth $5,013,575 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

