Fantom Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01916024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00206215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00079085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001022 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00119805 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,147,693 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

