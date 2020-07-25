Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average is $206.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

