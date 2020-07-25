Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

