Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $190,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Shares of FB stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95. The company has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

