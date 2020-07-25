Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $333,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

NASDAQ FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

