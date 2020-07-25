Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 452,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

