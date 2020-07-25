Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

