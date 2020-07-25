Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

