Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $622,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

