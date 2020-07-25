EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $106.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

